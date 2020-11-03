Man carrying rifle prompts police response near Baker polling location

BAKER - A man carrying multiple firearms and a 'Trump 2020' flag near a polling location in East Baton Rouge prompted police to check out the area on Election Day.

The Baker Police Department said it was contacted Tuesday afternoon about the man, who was standing along the roadway near the polling site.

Chief Carl Dunn said officers responded to the area and spoke to the man. Dunn said officers took no further action since Louisiana is an open-carry state and the person was doing nothing illegal.

An officer stayed in a nearby parking lot to monitor the situation until the man left.