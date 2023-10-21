58°
Man carrying a sword, dressed as Joker arrested in Virginia
WINCHESTER, Va. - Police in Virginia have arrested a man who was dressed as comic book villain the Joker and reportedly carrying a sword.
Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man made up as Batman's nemesis. He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.
Thirty-one-year-old Jeremy Putman has been charged with wearing a mask in public, a felony that can result in a year in jail.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Putman has a lawyer.
