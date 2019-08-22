Latest Weather Blog
Man buys winning $192K lottery ticket in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH - A St. Gabriel man was shocked when he found out how much his winning lottery ticket was worth.
“I didn’t know exactly how much I’d won after the cashier scanned my ticket and said I needed to visit the Lottery office,” said Moses Ware. “I was really surprised to later see that I’d actually won the jackpot!”
Ware's winning Easy 5 ticket matched all five numbers to win the $192,435 jackpot prize, which he claimed last week at Louisiana Lottery headquarters. The winning numbers were 12-13-15-31-33. He received $136,628.85 after state and federal tax withholdings.
The winning ticket was sold at St. Gabriel Mart LLC. on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel. Lottery officials say, the store received a one-time selling bonus of $1,924.35, which is one percent of the prize.
