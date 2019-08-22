92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man buys $192K lottery ticket in Iberville Parish

1 hour 6 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, August 22 2019 Aug 22, 2019 August 22, 2019 1:21 PM August 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Louisiana Lottery

IBERVILLE PARISH - A St. Gabriel man was shocked when he found how much his winning lottery ticket was worth. 

“I didn’t know exactly how much I’d won after the cashier scanned my ticket and said I needed to visit the Lottery office,” said Moses Ware.  “I was really surprised to later see that I’d actually won the jackpot!”

Ware's winning Easy 5 ticket matched all five numbers to win the $192,435 jackpot prize, which he claimed last week at Louisiana Lottery headquarters. The winning numbers were 12-13-15-31-33. He received $136,628.85 after state and federal tax withholdings.

The winning ticket was sold at St. Gabriel Mart LLC. on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel. Lottery officials say, the store received a one-time selling bonus of $1,924.35, which is one percent of the prize.    

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days