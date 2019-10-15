72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man brings body to police, confesses to four murders

1 hour 48 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2019 Oct 15, 2019 October 15, 2019 6:31 AM October 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Roseville Police Department Captain Josh Simon Photo: CNN

MOUNT SHASTA, CA - According to CNN, a man walked into a California police department Monday with a body in his car confessing to four murders. 

The arrest report says the suspect drove to Mount Shasta Police Department with one deceased victim, and left the other three bodies in his apartment 200 miles away. 

Authorities say the quadruple homicide was not a random act, the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified

The suspect was booked into the Mt. Shasta County jail, and police plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days