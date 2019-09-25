69°
Latest Weather Blog
Man briefly steals ambulance from Philadelphia hospital
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say a man stole an ambulance from a city hospital and took it for a short drive before being captured.
The theft occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday while paramedics were inside Methodist Hospital. A 40-year-old man got in the unoccupied vehicle and drove off, only to be captured a few minutes later.
Authorities believe the man was dealing with mental health issues, so he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. His name was not released, and authorities say it's unlikely he'll face charges.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and the ambulance was not damaged. Authorities say nothing was taken from the vehicle.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Physicians advise residents to prepare for flu season
-
Pelosi announces official impeachment inquiry
-
Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster
-
BREC officials say fixing LSU lakes a top priority
-
Offenders with addictions targeted for rehab program in jail
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar