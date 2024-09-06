79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man booked with attempted murder after breaking into woman's house, hitting her with bat

Friday, September 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly broke into a woman's house and hit her in the head with a bat. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrested Russell Butler, 56, for attempted second-degree murder and unauthorized entry of a home late Thursday night. 

The victim said she was asleep in her home when she was woken up by a disturbance in her bedroom, which turned out to be Butler stealing money. She and Butler got into a physical altercation, during which Butler hit the victim in the head with a bat. 

The victim said Butler no longer lives at the home on Lobelia Avenue and that he does not have a key to the residence. 

Butler was arrested shortly after the invasion after he tried to flee from officers. 

