Man booked with attempted murder after breaking into woman's house, hitting her with bat
BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly broke into a woman's house and hit her in the head with a bat.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrested Russell Butler, 56, for attempted second-degree murder and unauthorized entry of a home late Thursday night.
The victim said she was asleep in her home when she was woken up by a disturbance in her bedroom, which turned out to be Butler stealing money. She and Butler got into a physical altercation, during which Butler hit the victim in the head with a bat.
The victim said Butler no longer lives at the home on Lobelia Avenue and that he does not have a key to the residence.
Butler was arrested shortly after the invasion after he tried to flee from officers.
