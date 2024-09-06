78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man booked with attempted murder after breaking into woman's house, hitting her with bat

54 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 11:16 AM September 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man for attempted murder after he allegedly broke into a woman's house and hit her in the head with a bat. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers arrested Russell Butler, 56, for attempted second-degree murder and unauthorized entry of a home late Thursday night. 

The victim said she was asleep in her home when she was woken up by a disturbance in her bedroom, which turned out to be Butler stealing money. She and Butler got into a physical altercation, during which Butler hit the victim in the head with a bat. 

The victim said Butler no longer lives at the home on Lobelia Avenue and that he does not have a key to the residence. 

Trending News

Butler was arrested shortly after the invasion after he tried to flee from officers. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days