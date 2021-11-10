Man booked on third charge of raping a juvenile, victims found through social media

COVINGTON - An 18-year-old, who reportedly found his victims through social media, was charged for the third time for raping a juvenile.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Ryheim Ross was arrested Nov. 3 for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into Ross began in Nov. 2020, when an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

In Feb. 2021, Ross was arrested for first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age. Deputies said they learned of two other victims, aged 12 and 13.

In March 2021, Ross was rebooked on one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 13 years of age and one count of first-degree rape.

Deputies also spoke to Ross's live-in girlfriend, and he was booked for domestic abuse battery for injuries he caused her.

According to arrest documents, Ross preyed on the victims through mutual acquaintances and Snapchat. Deputies believe there may be more victims out there.

"It is utterly appalling that this suspect preyed on young children using Snapchat and mutual acquaintances! When this happens in our community, those committing such heinous acts will be apprehended and charged accordingly," Sheriff Smith said. “Please be vigilant and if you have young children using social media, carefully monitor their content to protect them from being victimized."

If you, your child or someone you know may be a victim of Ross, please call Sergeant Ryan Suhre at (985) 726-7839.