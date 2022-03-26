Man booked on sexual battery charges; allegedly abused 11-year-old girl for 7 years

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after an 11-year-old girl told police he had been inappropriately touching her for years.

The girl told officers the abuse started when she was five years old and being babysat by Moises Carrasco-Moncaba.

She told officers Carrasco had touched her over her clothing while he was helping her with homework. She also told officers Carrasco "pressed her against the wall and rubbed his penis on her butt."

According to arrest documents, the girl reported the abuse after an incident in February when she was in Carrasco's car. The girl said Carrasco asked if he could touch her, and when she refused, he touched her anyway.

Carrasco was booked on five counts of sexual battery and is being held under a $100,000 bond.