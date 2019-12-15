68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man attempts to steal kids clothing from department store

11 months 3 weeks 3 days ago Friday, December 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested after deputies say he attempted to steal clothing from an area store.

The incident was reported at a business in the 6300 block of Bluebonnet Drive. According to the arrest report, Thomas Hayes was seen walking through the kid's department and selecting multiple items of clothing.

Deputies say Hayes placed the clothing in a bag and walked out of the store without paying. The clothing was worth $251.20.

Hayes was arrested for theft as well as two warrants from another parish.

