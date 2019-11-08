Man attempts to purchase opioids, becomes the victim of a robbery

Jermain Curtis Bindon

BATON ROUGE – A man who'd been shot multiple times told police his injuries were the result of a drug deal that turned into a mugging when 24-year-old Jermain Curtis Bindon tried to rob him at gunpoint.

On Monday, Nov. 4 Baton Rouge Police responded to a call concerning gunshots that had been fired near Northdale Alternative Magnet Academy, which is in the North Sherwood Forest area.

While responding to this call, officers received a second, related, call directing them to an injured man in the parking lot of a Chase bank on Sherwood Forest Blvd. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a police report, when officials got to the bank's parking lot they found the injured man in his car. He told authorities he’d made plans to meet Jermain Bindon near Northdale Alternative Magnet to purchase suboxone.

He said this wasn't the first time he'd purchased drugs from Bindon. But this time, the man said the exchange went south when he approached Bindon’s vehicle and found himself being threatened at gunpoint. He said Bindon said, “You know what this is," and demanded that he hand over his keys, wallet, money, and cellphone.

The man said he tried to take the gun away from Bindon, which resulted in a struggle. During the fight, he alleged that the gun went off and shot him in his right inner thigh. The man went on to tell police he got a hold of Bindon's gun, but Bindon bit him on the left wrist, which made him drop the weapon. After making his way back to his own vehicle, the injured man alleged that Bindon began shooting at him again, hitting him multiple times.

The man says he was able to drive away to Chase bank, where he called his girlfriend and then called the police.

Authorities caught up with Bindon and the victim identified him in a line-up. Bindon was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal use of a weapon.