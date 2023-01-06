Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago

ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022.

Deputies responding to the shooting on Oak Meadows Street said they found Dorsey dead in his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Magee was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Thursday, Magee was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and faces charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property. His bond has not been set.