Man arrested outside of hotel with 68 lbs of meth in his vehicle
PORT ALLEN - A man in the parking lot of the Quality Inn was approached by West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies July 23.
Deputies said they performed a probable cause search on Douglas Strong's vehicle and found 68 lbs of methamphetamine in the car.
Strong was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
