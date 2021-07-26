85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested outside of hotel with 68 lbs of meth in his vehicle

Monday, July 26 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - A man in the parking lot of the Quality Inn was approached by West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies July 23.

Deputies said they performed a probable cause search on Douglas Strong's vehicle and found 68 lbs of methamphetamine in the car.

Strong was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

