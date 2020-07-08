Man arrested on seven counts of attempted murder in Alvin Dark shooting

Derrick Scott

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man's argument with his ex led to a shooting that put seven people's lives in danger, including that of a child's.

According to Baton Rouge Police, 19-year-old Derrick Scott and 23-year-old Shelvin Gray Jr. were within the 4400 block of Alvin Dark on June 26, while Scott argued with his former partner who was also the mother of his child.

Police say as the argument seemed to come to a close, Scott's ex, his child, her current boyfriend, and a family friend got into a vehicle, preparing to leave. But, according to an affidavit, once his ex got into the waiting automobile, she saw Gray and Scott emerge from an apartment with rifles.

At this point, police say, the woman jumped out of the vehicle and told Scott not to shoot because their child was in the automobile.

Police say Scott and Gray ignored her and began shooting at the vehicle anyway.

A police report says the automobile containing the child sped away as Scott and Gray continued to shoot at it, but eventually crashed into a pole around the corner.

Investigators note that not only did the fleeing vehicle containing the child sustain gunshots, but that multiple automobiles were shot at, including a separate vehicle containing three people.

Scott was arrested on charges that include seven counts of attempted murder and is in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with a $735,000 bond.

At this time, Gray's charges are unknown as are the conditions of the seven people who were shot at during the incident.