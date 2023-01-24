Man arrested on murder charges for allegedly robbing, shooting person after losing money in dice game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and robbing a man who won money from him during a dice game.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a group of people met on Jan. 9 at an apartment on N Ardenwood Drive for a dice game.

Documents say Antonio Johnson lost $1,000 during the game to the victim. The two left together and went to a gas station along Florida Boulevard.

The victim told deputies Johnson asked the victim for his money back and the victim handed Johnson $150. He said he wouldn't give Johnson any more because he won it fairly during the game.

The pair left the gas station and the victim was driving Johnson home. Deputies said Johnson reached over and put the car into park at the intersection of N Ardenwood and Choctaw Drive. Johnson then pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Arrest documents say the victim left the car in the street and started running down the train tracks on Choctaw Drive before he tripped and fell down. Johnson caught up to the victim, robbed him of $3,250 at gunpoint then shot him in the back.

The victim was able to climb a fence and call the police.

Johnson was arrested and booked for armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.