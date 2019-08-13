95°
Man arrested on drug charges after jumping into bayou to evade police

Tuesday, August 13 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Houma Courier
HOUMA, La. (AP) - Louisiana State Police say a man stopped for not using his seat belt turned out to have guns and several illegal drugs in his pickup truck.
  
They say he also drove away from the traffic stop, hit another vehicle during a chase, and finally jumped into Bayou Lafourche.
  
A news release said 32-year-old Byron Nevis of Houma was arrested Monday on charges including three drug counts, hit-and-run driving, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and driving without a seat belt.
  
The release said Nevis had two guns, 361 grams of ecstacy, 165 grams of heroin, 3.4 pounds of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 8 packages of edible THC, two containers of THC lip balm, and more than $39,000 cash.
  
It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.
