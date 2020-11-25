71°
Man arrested on charges of burglary, battery, cruelty to animals in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION - A man accused of battery and cruelty to animals has been arrested, authorities say.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Curtis Lee Boudreaux Jr. has been arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.
Boudreaux Jr. was wanted for three counts simple battery, cruelty to animals, and aggravated burglary.
At this time, authorities have not provided additional information in relation to this case.
