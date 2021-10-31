Man arrested on 3 counts of attempted murder after allegedly shooting at car with children inside

BATON ROUGE - A verbal exchange almost turned deadly when a man allegedly shot someone through their car door along Plank Road on Saturday.

Baton Rouge Police officers said 35-year-old Edward Parker was arrested near 5947 Plank Road after allegedly shooting another person in front of two children around 10 p.m. Oct. 30.

Arrest documents said Parker and another man got into an argument. The man and two children got into their car, and before they could leave the parking lot, Parker had fired two shots into the driver's side door.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Both children were unharmed.

After he was arrested, Parker told deputies that he fired the first shot because the victim aggressively ran upon him. Parker was found with extra rounds of ammunition in his pants pockets and his vehicle.

Parker was booked for three counts of attempted first-degree murder, and his bail is set at $50,000.