Man arrested on 21 counts of child pornography
BATON ROUGE - A 38-year-old man is behind bars after police caught him selling child pornography.
Tuesday morning the 18 Judicial District of Iberville Parish issued an arrest warrant for Matthew Joseph Meyer.
Meyer is facing 21 counts of distributing child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, on or around the dates of April 9-30, 2021.
