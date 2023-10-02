Man arrested in Wednesday night murder in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - Authorities say a call from concerned family members led to the discovery of a dead body Thursday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the home on Satsuma Road in Livingston after loved ones reported that they had not seen or heard from 31-year-old Brent Pollard. Deputies found no sign of Pollard at his home, but were able to use evidence to track his actions.

During the investigation, it was discovered that 39-year-old Chad Glascock had stopped by the home sometime Wednesday night. Investigators believe that a fight broke out after Glascock accused Pollard of taking his wallet. Pollard was killed as a result.

The sheriff's office says Glascock then went to 'great lengths' to conceal Pollard's body. The body was eventually discovered near Red Oak Road around 1:47 p.m. Thursday.

Glascock was booked on second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and drug charges.