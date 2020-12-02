62°
Man arrested in Tuesday night shooting on Scotland Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have announced the arrest of a 34-year-old Baton Rouge man for his role in a Tuesday night shooting near the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.
Kevin Tasker Jr. was arrested for allegedly shooting a 50-year-old man within the 10600 block of Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m. that evening.
The middle-aged victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, police say.
According to authorities, Tasker has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Police add that the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and their investigation into the case remains ongoing.
