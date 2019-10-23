Man arrested in Tigerland double murder; search ongoing for second suspect

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man Tuesday in last week's double murder at a Tigerland apartment, but are still searching for the gunman, according to arrest records.

Tyrese Magee, 21, told police he went there to buy drugs, but the man he was with killed the two people, arrest records show.

Amanda Authement and Stan Riley were found dead in Authement's apartment on Tigerland Avenue on Oct. 16. Both had been shot repeatedly.

Police found surveillance video recorded at a nearby apartment building that showed two men walking from a building across the street to Authement's building. Thirty-two seconds later, the video showed, one of the men ran away. Investigators got an anonymous tip that Tyrese Magee, 21, was one of those men.

Magee told investigators he and another man went to the apartment to buy drugs, and claimed he was surprised when the other man pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to his arrest warrant.

Investigators also spoke to a person Tuesday who told them a third man had been the lookout for two men who planned to rob the apartment. The informant said the lookout backed up Magee's story about running away when the shooting started, Magee's arrest warrant said.

Magee was booked as a principal to first-degree murder.