56°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in theft of instruments from high school
ST TAMMANY PARISH- Deputies have arrested a man accused of stealing musical instruments from a high school band room.
The theft happened on Dec. 13 at a school in Mandeville. Administrators found the glass door of the school band room shattered and three students’ instruments missing.
Detectives used school surveillance video and information from a pawn shop to identify the suspected thief as Weylin Leon.
Leon was already booked in St. Tammany Parish Jail for an unrelated contempt of court charge.
Monday he was rebooked for the following charges:
Simple Burglary
Theft Over $1,000
Theft Under $1,000 (2 counts)
Criminal Damage to Property
Criminal Trespassing
The theft is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local WWII veteran, subject of best selling book, laid to rest
-
Livingston woman searching for stray horse's owner
-
Multiple people arrested in dog fighting bust, three still being sought
-
Gas Station clerk fights off armed robbers with chair
-
SPIRIT OF CHRISTMAS: Coach O's wife gives a peek into their home...