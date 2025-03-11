Man arrested in Plaquemine drug bust, deputies seize meth and guns

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant for a Plaquemine man accused of possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Deputies said they conducted an investigation into convicted felon Kenneth Ridgeway, 47, and his alleged illegal drug activity.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges for having illegal narcotics and firearms inside a residence located along Talbot Drive near Gloria Road.

Agents said they arrested Ridgeway with the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute to methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS)

Possession of drug paraphernalia