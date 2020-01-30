Man arrested in November murder at Tigerland apartment

BATON ROUGE – Police have arrested a man accused of killing a man at his Tigerland apartment in November of 2019.

Derek Jones, 41, was found dead Nov. 6 inside of an apartment on Jim Taylor Drive, he'd been shot multiple times.

On Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) announced it had arrested 31-year-old Donavon Jefferson in the shooting.

On Wednesday, BRPD detectives released detailed information related to their investigation into Jones' death, saying Jefferson, who went by the nickname "King," went to Jones' home, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, to sell him some meth.

But when Jefferson walked into Jones' apartment, Jones allegedly confronted him about possibly stealing a friend's handgun.

An official report says Jones held Jefferson at gunpoint with a shotgun and handgun as he took away Jefferson's silver/black handgun along with several other items before kicking Jefferson out of his apartment.

Detectives say upon leaving Jones' home, Jefferson angrily told someone what happened.

This person who Jefferson confided in told detectives Jefferson went back to Jones' apartment with two unidentified individuals.

Moments after the three of them approached Jones' apartment, multiple shots were fired and witnesses say Jefferson fled the scene.

Detectives say Jones had three firearms on him when he was shot and killed.

Apparently, Jefferson was able to evade arrest for over a month.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, he was still on the run, as detectives report that Jefferson and another man used this unidentified man's vehicle to travel to a store on Bob Petit Drive.

The man driving had a handgun in the vehicle's center console, which Jefferson allegedly stole while the man left Jefferson inside of the vehicle and went inside of the store.

The man told authorities when he returned to his vehicle, Jefferson was gone and so was his gun.

It was this incident that led detectives to Jefferson.

The man's whose gun had been stolen identified Jefferson in a lineup. and shortly thereafter, others who'd been around during the shooting at Jones' apartment also identified Jefferson in a lineup.

In addition to these, another witness came forward, claiming Jefferson outright admitted to killing Jones.

An official report says that after his arrest, Jefferson told detectives he didn't even know Jones and that he'd never been to the Tigerland area, let alone Jones' apartment.

Despite his denial of any involvement in Jones' murder, Jefferson was charged with second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, theft of a firearm, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of schedule two drugs, and illegal possession of stolen firearms.