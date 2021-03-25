Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in NOLA charged in fatal shooting of 8-year-old Memphis girl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been charged with killing an 8-year-old girl who was standing in a kitchen with her grandmother when she was fatally shot in the head, prosecutors said.
Cedric Conley, 43, has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony and attempted murder, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.
Investigators said Conley got into an argument with several people in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Memphis on Nov. 20.
Conley then retrieved an assault rifle from his apartment and began firing at the group, a police affidavit said.
Conley was arrested in New Orleans and extradited to Memphis. He is being held at Shelby County Jail. His lawyer did not return a call seeking comment on the indictment Wednesday.
