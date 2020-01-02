Man arrested in killings of three homeless people in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man suspected of killing three homeless people over the course of two weeks.

During a Thursday morning press conference, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced a suspect identified as Jeremy Anderson, was arrested New Year's Day in connection with the killings of three individuals in East Baton Rouge Parish.

According to Police Chief Murphy Paul, evidence found inside Anderson's home helped link him to the murders. A crime stoppers tip, more evidence collected at the scenes, and community involvement led to Anderson's arrest.

The victims include Christina Fowler, 53, Gregory Corcoran, 40, and Tony Williams, 50.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.