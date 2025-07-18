88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested in Iberville Parish for allegedly stealing ATV

1 hour 16 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 4:32 PM July 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WHITE CASTLE — A man was arrested Friday in Iberville Parish for allegedly stealing an ATV from Assumption Parish.

Deputies say Emond Brown, 21, was found to be in possession of an ATV that had been reported stolen from Assumption Parish.

Brown was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and resisting an officer.

The ATV was returned to its rightful owner. 

