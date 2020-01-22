Man arrested in Florida for threatening Ascension elementary school

ASCENSION PARISH - An elementary school in Ascension Parish is working with law enforcement to address a verbal threat that was made against the school, Tuesday.

Brandon Henry, 26, was arrested near Panama City in Bay County, Florida, on charges of terrorizing, reckless operation, and improper telephone communication.

Henry is from St. Amant, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies said the threat was made toward an employees at G.W. Carver Primary School late Tuesday. The sheriff's office did not elaborate.

It said in a statement earlier: "The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office was made aware of a verbal threat that was made towards G.W. Carver Primary School Tuesday evening."

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have an increased law enforcement presence on campus today, as is best practice whenever a threat is made. We can assure you that the school is safe and secure at this time."