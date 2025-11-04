Man arrested in fatal crash at Jones Creek Road and George O'Neal Lane

ST. GEORGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies have arrested a 20-year-old on drunk driving charges after a woman was killed in a car crash on Halloween night.

The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Jones Creek Road and George O'Neal Lane around 10:40 p.m. when Hector Munoz, 19, ran a red light while turning onto Jones Creek from George O'Neal and was hit on his passenger side.

An affidavit said 20-year-old Jacqueline Carmona was the front passenger in Munoz' vehicle. She was unresponsive after the crash and had to be removed from the car by St. George firefighters. She died at a hospital.

Munoz had a blood alcohol content of .06 and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on underage operating while impaired charges due to his B.A.C. being more than .02 and him being under 21.

Munoz was released Sunday on a $1,000 bond.