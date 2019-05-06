Man arrested in East Feliciana shooting, accused of killing wife

EAST FELICIANA PARISH- Authorities have arrested a man that allegedly shot and killed his 55-year-old wife.

George Bailey was originally spotted being wheeled into an ambulance the day of the incident but was later identified as the suspect that shot his wife.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at 697 U.S. Hwy 6. Kathy Frazier was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities later learned from Ms. Frazier’s family that Bailey and Frazier were married even though they do not have the same last name.

Police believe Bailey shot his wife due to a domestic dispute but the investigation is still ongoing.

Bailey was arrested in booked at East Feliciana Parish Prison second degree murder.