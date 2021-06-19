81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested in early morning arson at apartment building

Saturday, June 19 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A person was arrested for arson after an apartment fire in Baton Rouge Saturday.

The fire was first reported shortly after 2 a.m. along the 5400 block of Longfellow Drive.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to find a vehicle engulfed in flames. The fire also spread from the vehicle to a nearby apartment building.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze with minimal damage to the apartment.

The department said Jordan Christophe, 26, was later arrested and booked for aggravated arson related to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

