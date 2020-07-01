Man arrested in shooting on Gus Young Ave. that left 1 dead

Armon Wilson

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested 22-year-old Armon Wilson in connection to a shooting that left one dead.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. on the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue near N. Foster Drive on Saturday, June 27.

Police found Jerome Kinchen, 34, dead on the scene from gunshot wounds. Wilson was also struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wilson was was later booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a result of an earlier altercation, according to Baton Rouge Police Detectives.