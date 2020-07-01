83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in shooting on Gus Young Ave. that left 1 dead

3 hours 16 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2020 Jul 1, 2020 July 01, 2020 8:00 PM July 01, 2020 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas
Armon Wilson

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested 22-year-old Armon Wilson in connection to a shooting that left one dead.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. on the 4800 block of Gus Young Avenue near N. Foster Drive on Saturday, June 27.

Police found Jerome Kinchen, 34, dead on the scene from gunshot wounds. Wilson was also struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wilson was was later booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a result of an earlier altercation, according to Baton Rouge Police Detectives.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days