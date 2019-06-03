Man arrested in domestic shooting leaving couple in critical condition

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have arrested a man for breaking into a woman's home then shooting her along with her boyfriend.

Donald Mack was booked for home invasion, domestic and attempted first-degree murder.

The incident happened Saturday night around 10:00 p.m. at 9024 Cefalu Drive. Witnesses told EBRSO detectives they overheard the victim arguing on the phone with Mack.

Detectives report the witness was going to bed along with her child when she heard the victims enter another room then soon after there was screaming along with several loud bangs. The witness said she heard the victim scream, "Ray he's dead."

The witness said she recognized Mack's voice and was able to immediately flee the scene along with her child.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Authorities later learned that the victim and Donald were in a long term relationship prior to the incident.

Mack was arrested and transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.