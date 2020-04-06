Man arrested in deadly shooting that stemmed from dice game earlier this week

UPDATE: Police have arrested Darrius Joseph this afternoon. He will be charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

*****

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night.

According to BRPD, the shooting occurred around 7:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of 70th Avenue. At the scene, authorities found 34-year-old Lonnie Paul suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paul later died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators believe the victim was gambling on a dice game when he began arguing with 22-year-old Darrius Joseph. When Paul took off his shirt in order to fight, Joseph allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him once in his torso. A witness told police they saw Joseph walking away from the home after the shooting, tucking a firearm away in his waistband as he left.

Joseph is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD at 225-389-4869.