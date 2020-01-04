55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in deadly mugging at BREC park

10 hours 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2020 Jan 3, 2020 January 03, 2020 5:19 PM January 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of robbing and killing a person at a BREC park last month has been arrested.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Friday it arrested D'Orsay Johnson, 18, in the Dec. 7 shooting at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Police said Ivory Profit, 25, was found shot at the park that night and died at a hospital shortly afterward.

Investigators believe Johnson was robbing Profit when he shot him.

Johnson was booked Friday on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He also faces drug possession and weapons charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days