Man arrested in deadly mugging at BREC park

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of robbing and killing a person at a BREC park last month has been arrested.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Friday it arrested D'Orsay Johnson, 18, in the Dec. 7 shooting at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Police said Ivory Profit, 25, was found shot at the park that night and died at a hospital shortly afterward.

Investigators believe Johnson was robbing Profit when he shot him.

Johnson was booked Friday on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He also faces drug possession and weapons charges.