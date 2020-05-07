Man arrested in connection with Wednesday night shooting on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.

Police say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of Glen Oaks Drive around 7:20 p.m. and upon arriving, found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries.

He was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle and officials with Baton Rouge Police say at this time the man's injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Christopher Williams has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm along with warrants from Ascension Parish.