63°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in connection with Wednesday night shooting on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.
Police say they were dispatched to the 4300 block of Glen Oaks Drive around 7:20 p.m. and upon arriving, found a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries.
He was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle and officials with Baton Rouge Police say at this time the man's injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Christopher Williams has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Williams was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm along with warrants from Ascension Parish.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Celebrating Mother's Day with virtual gifts
-
Announcement concerning Louisiana's reopening expected Monday
-
Thousands of dollars raised for families of two BRPD officers shot
-
Gov. Edwards: Still too early to determine if state will move to...
-
Local distillery pivots to selling hand sanitizer during pandemic
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities