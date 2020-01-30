Man arrested in connection with slaying of college student in uptown NOLA

Alec Billiot mugshot Photo: The Advocate

LAFAYETTE - A 21-year-old man has been accused of killing a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student earlier this month.

The incident occurred in New Orleans, about a block away from a popular Uptown NOLA bar.

The Advocate reports that the New Orleans Police Department booked Alec Billiot on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old architect major named Lee Long Jr.

Billiot also faces five counts of attempted second-degree murder, which implies Long may have been with other people at the time of the slaying.

NOPD investigators said Tulane University Police heard gunshots near Burthe and Hillary streets, which is a block from Maple Street bars that college student frequent, around 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 10.

They found Long in a pickup truck suffering from a bullet wound to his torso.

Authorities say he died on the scene.

Though official police records say an unidentified witness later told authorities Billiot killed Long, the documents do not describe a motive.

Billiot was serving five years of probation after pleading guilty in Jefferson Parish in October 2018 to illegal possession of the pharmaceutical drug Tramadol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He was already behind bars in Jefferson Parish after being arrested Jan. 23 on a warrant charging him with owing more than $1,000 in court fees.

An Orleans Parish judge signed a warrant to arrest Billiot in connection with Long's homicide and he was ordered to be transferred to New Orleans' jail on Tuesday.

During a Wednesday hearing, Billiot's bail was set for $175,000 for the murder case. But Billiot was also booked with violating the terms of his probation and he was ordered to be held without bail on that count.

Billiot would face mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.