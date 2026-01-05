Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in connection with fatal December shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested in connection with a fatal December shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
According to arrest records, deputies responded to East Glen Court on Dec. 9 after a man was found shot in the head near a shed he was allegedly living in.
After reviewing footage from a nearby crime camera in the Glen Oaks neighborhood, detectives noticed a person running from the backyard where the shed was located.
Witnesses stated that after hearing a gunshot, they were allegedly approached by 18-year-old Travis Turner, also known as "Dugga," carrying a gun.
Witnesses told detectives that Turner allegedly admitted to the shooting. According to arrest records, the witnesses were able to give detailed accounts of the murder despite not being at the scene of the crime.
Trending News
Turner was arrested on Monday for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday LSU portal update
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Leaked documents detail arrested BRPD officer's disciplinary history
-
One injured in shooting at bank on Jefferson Highway, police searching for...
-
Maduro says 'I was captured' as he pleads not guilty to drug...
-
Let the good times roll at these 2026 Mardi Gras celebrations in...