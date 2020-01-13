Man arrested in connection with deadly Sunday afternoon shooting on Amarillo Street

Deunta Brown

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they've made an arrest in connection with a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting on Amarillo Street, which is off Plank Road in North Baton Rouge.

Police say Deunta Brown, 19, is behind bars for his role in the shooting that left one man dead.

Dynovan Johnson was hit by gunfire around 3:10 p.m., Sunday.

When first responders arrived on scene, they found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound and had him taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Brown was charged with second-degree murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.