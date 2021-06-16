Man arrested in connection with deadly Sharp Lane gunfight

Jesse Harris

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a Baton Rouge man in connection with a deadly May 2021 shooting that resulted in one person's death.

According to arrest records, 18-year-old Jesse Harris is behind bars for the incident.

A report submitted by a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) recounts the incident, stating that police discovered a severely wounded man suffering from a gunshot injury sitting in a black Honda Accord on Sharp Lane.

The report goes on to say the man was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

According to police, BRPD detectives took over the case and after combing through video surveillance and speaking with eyewitnesses, were able to identify Harris as a suspect.

In speaking with Harris, detectives report that Harris admitted to shooting at the Honda the deceased was in.

Officials further state that Harris claimed he shot at the vehicle in retaliation to shots that were fired at him.

Despite this reasoning, the report indicates that the shootout was deemed unjustified.

The document states, "Detectives believe that the Defendant had ample time to retreat from the situation after the initial contact dealing with the black Honda. The Defendant also stated that he was warned that the people in the black Honda were just seen with guns. This indicates that the Defendant had time to leave the area."

Harris was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.