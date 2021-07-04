89°
Man arrested in connection to vehicle arson on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have a man in custody following a vehicle fire along Ben Hur Road. The cause of the fire has been ruled an arson.

Investigators were called out to 777 Ben Hur Road on June 21, where they found the car on fire. Authorities were able to determine the fire was intentionally set that day.

Trey Adams was taken into custody and charged with aggravated arson.

