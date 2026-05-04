Man arrested in 66-year-old's 2022 killing pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison

BATON ROUGE - One of two people jailed in the 2022 killing of a 66-year-old man and attempted murder of three other people pleaded guilty to a reduced charge on Monday.

Bryce Collins turned himself in to the authorities in August 2024, two years after 66-year-old Leslie Riley Jr. was killed and one other person was hurt in a drive-by shooting that happened near the corner of East Polk Street and Tennessee Street.

Collins was 18 when the shooting happened, and at 20, he was arrested for first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

He was booked after Jordan Anderson, 18, was taken into custody on the same charges.

Both Collins and Anderson were formally charged with one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder in December 2024.

Court documents show Collins pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of criminal conspiracy of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons by discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. Judge Brad Myers sentenced Collins to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy charge and 10 years for the other. His sentences will run concurrently. Collins' sentencing stipulates that he will serve his sentence at hard labor without the benefit of parole, but he will get credit for time served.

Two additional counts of attempted murder were dismissed.

Court minutes show Anderson, who is currently in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, was scheduled to have a court appearance Monday. He was not transported in time to be in front of the judge, and his next court date will be held in August.