Man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly crash on US 90

ST. MARY PARISH - Police have arrested a man following a crash that left one dead on US 90 Sunday.

According to Louisiana State Police, 24-year-old Thaiim Guilbeau was arrested for vehicular homicide after the crash that claimed the life of his passenger, 28-year-old Clarence Verrett Jr.

Police say Guilbeau was traveling east on US 90 near LA 318 in a pickup truck when it traveled off the left side of roadway. The vehicle reportedly struck a metal guardrail and overturned before coming to a rest in a drainage canal.

Guilbeau was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

Verrett, who was riding in the front passenger seat, suffered fatal injuries despite wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from Guilbeau and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

Upon his release from the hospital, Guilbeau was charged with vehicular homicide, driving while under suspension for DWI and careless operation.

The crash remains under investigation.