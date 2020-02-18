Man arrested for using nude photos to blackmail teen via Instagram

TyQuan Poullard (mugshot)

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a 19-year-old has been arrested for blackmailing a 15-year-old and forcing the teen to engage in sexual acts with him.

According to a police report, TyQuan Poullard used three different Instagram accounts to exchange messages with the aforementioned 15-year-old and eventually, the teen sent Poullard nude photos.

The report goes on to say Poullard then threatened to post the nudes publicly if the teen didn't have sex with him.

Police say after Poullard provided the teen with his address, the youngster went to Poullard's home and had sex with him.

In their report, police say they spoke to the 15-year-old -who was accompanied by their mother- at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Sunday.

During this conversation, the teen told police their version of their interactions with Poullard.

After speaking with the teen, police say they went to Poullard's home and questioned him about the alleged incident.

An official report says Poullard admitted to creating three Instagram accounts and using these to communicate with the teen, but Poullard also said he "never touched" the teen.

Poullard was arrested on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, extortion, and indecent behavior with juveniles.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a bond amount of $100,000.

