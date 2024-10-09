73°
Man arrested for unlawfully entering home, allegedly making sexual advances on juvenile

Wednesday, October 09 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man was arrested for unauthorized entry Monday after being suspected of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said Lance Bush, 34, was arrested Monday. Deputies were called to a home in Napoleonville where a juvenile complainant said Bush had made several advances on them and left only to return with a handgun. 

Bush was located and when deputies attempted to confront him, he fled. He was quickly apprehended and arrested. 

Bush was booked for six counts of resisting an officer and unauthorized entry. Further investigation is ongoing to determine whether any sex crimes were committed. 

