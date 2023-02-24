Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for 'unlawful disposal of remains' after allegedly dumping body on GSRI Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for unlawful disposal of human remains after a body was found in a residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday morning.
The body was found on the corner of GSRI and Jade Avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday outside of a vacant four-plex apartment. Deputies were able to identify the body as a 27-year-old woman.
Surveillance footage from the apartments showed a man, later identified as Damion Matthews, 38, driving by the apartment complex and leaving the body behind a fence.
Detectives were able to use license plate readers to identify Matthews' car. Matthews was also seen on several other cameras driving around the area as detectives were securing the crime scene.
Deputies also found that Matthews had left a casino with the victim around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Detectives suspect the woman died of a possible overdose.
Trending News
Matthews was arrested for the unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. Officials could not release his mugshot.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Looking ahead: 225 Fest to hit the streets Saturday
-
Bicyclist reportedly struck, killed on LA-1 early Friday morning
-
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Feb. 13
-
Garret Graves says he's feeling pressure to run for governor, still won't...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
Sports Video
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65