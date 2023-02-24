Man arrested for 'unlawful disposal of remains' after allegedly dumping body on GSRI Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for unlawful disposal of human remains after a body was found in a residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday morning.

The body was found on the corner of GSRI and Jade Avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday outside of a vacant four-plex apartment. Deputies were able to identify the body as a 27-year-old woman.

Surveillance footage from the apartments showed a man, later identified as Damion Matthews, 38, driving by the apartment complex and leaving the body behind a fence.

Detectives were able to use license plate readers to identify Matthews' car. Matthews was also seen on several other cameras driving around the area as detectives were securing the crime scene.

Deputies also found that Matthews had left a casino with the victim around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Detectives suspect the woman died of a possible overdose.

Matthews was arrested for the unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. Officials could not release his mugshot.