Man arrested for UL student's killing in New Orleans

Wednesday, January 29 2020
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of murdering a University of Louisiana at Lafayette student in New Orleans over national championship weekend has been arrested.

WWL-TV reported Wednesday that police arrested 21-year-old Alec Billiot in the Jan. 10 killing of 20-year-old Lee Long. 

Long and was reportedly confronted by Billiot, along with a group of men, and shot in an uptown area near several bars. Nearby Tulane police officers heard the shots and found Long sitting in a truck with a bullet wound to his chest. He was able to describe his attackers to police before dying at the scene.

The charges suggest that Long was not alone when Billiot allegedly fired multiple shots at him.

Billiot was booked Wednesday on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

