Man arrested for stealing instruments from highschool

By: WBRZ Staff

ST TAMMANY PARISH- Deputies arrested a man for stealing items from a local high school. 

The theft happened on December 13th at Mandeville-area High School. Officials say when the administration arrived at the school they noticed the glass door of the school band room shattered and three students’ instruments missing. 

Detectives used school surveillance video and information from a pawn shop tp identify the thief to be Weylin Leon. 

Leon was already booked in St. Tammany Parish Jail for an unrelated contempt of court charge.

Monday he was rebooked for the following charges: 
Simple Burglary
Theft Over $1,000
Theft Under $1,000 (2 counts)
Criminal Damage to Property
Criminal Trespassing

The theft is still under investigation. 

